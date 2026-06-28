Nothing is delivered

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These platforms are called “dopamine sites”, digital spaces that simulate rewarding behaviours without real-world consumption. A fake shopping site lets you fill a cart without buying
Aakash Singh Rathore
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 21:05 IST
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