Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

On July 16, Novak Djokovic lost the Wimbledon to a young champion. Younger than him by 16 years, a large delta that impacts sporting performance. Is this the beginning of the end of Djokovic’s era?

Don’t write him off yet. The emergence of another worthy rival joining Djokovic at the top table could benefit his career longevity. Throughout his career, rivals have pushed him to new heights, and having fresh and tough competition keeps him motivated. Now, at 36 years old and still in top shape, he has the passion and motivation in trying to play the sport, as hard and as competitive, as it can get.

It was in 2021 that the world bore witness to Djokovic's greatness reaching its zenith. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the tennis calendar was disrupted, and major tournaments faced unprecedented challenges. As the Australian Open unfolded, Djokovic stood firm, aiming for his ninth title. However, fate had other plans. An injury haunted him, as did the relentless scrutiny of the press. His body ached, but his spirit remained unbroken.

Then came the final — an electrifying clash with Daniil Medvedev. The crowd, divided in allegiance, witnessed a match that would etch itself into tennis folklore. Djokovic defied the odds. Each stroke, each rally, embodied the indomitable spirit of a man who had fought against adversity his entire life. In the end, Djokovic triumphed, securing his 18th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's unwavering tenacity and resilience on the court are awe-inspiring. Countless matches have witnessed his ability to turn the tide of seemingly unwinnable situations. He possesses an extraordinary knack for summoning his inner strength, and channelling it into incredible comebacks that defy the odds. Djokovic's career is replete with remarkable comeback matches and games that have left spectators in awe.

At the heart of this enigmatic relationship between Djokovic and fans lies a complex interplay of factors that contribute to both his enduring popularity and the crowd-resentment. Emerging as a dominant force in an era already defined by the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry, Djokovic’s path to greatness has been marked by constant comparison and, at times, overshadowing. While his accolades speak for themselves, some perceive Djokovic’s ascent as an encroachment on the hallowed legacies of Federer and Nadal, stirring nostalgic sentiments and igniting passionate debates. He has been the ‘permanent outsider’, despite his grand slams.

Tennis immortals

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic stand as tennis greats, each with their own unique strengths. Djokovic's numerical achievements are remarkable, yet they don't automatically make him superior to Federer and Nadal, considering their overlapping careers. Personal preferences of fans shouldn't be diminished. Djokovic's widespread adoration remains elusive, likely due to emotional bias rather than empirical evidence.



Credit: Reuters Photos



Federer brought elegance, flair, and mastery to the game, captivating audiences with his attacking style. Nadal won hearts with his warrior spirit and game-changing lefty topspin shots. His unmatched dominance at the French Open solidifies his status as the greatest on clay. Djokovic aims for the calendar Grand Slam, a rare feat not achieved since 1969. With 23 major titles, Djokovic surpasses Federer and Nadal, establishing his GOAT position. His recent Wimbledon performance showcases his tennis greatness, proving age is just a number for rare few like him.

Unexpected opponent

Born on May 22, 1987, in Belgrade, Djokovic's story is one of resilience and passion. Growing up amidst the Balkan conflict, he developed a tenacious fighting spirit that laid the foundation for his career, propelling him to become a true champion. His mental fortitude, attention to detail, and unwavering focus set him apart from his peers, enabling him to orchestrate incredible comebacks on the grandest stages.

Despite showcasing extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication, Djokovic has encountered an unexpected opponent — the crowd. Jeers reverberate through stadiums, but he transforms this energy into unwavering determination, propelling him to new heights. His ascent to tennis’ pinnacle has not been without controversy, facing obstacles from injuries to personal struggles and formidable rivals. GOAT or not, his doggedness has got many fans’ goat!



Credit: Reuters Photo



Unbelievable comebacks

Djokovic's ability to maintain laser-like focus, especially under immense pressure, is a hallmark of his greatness. He possesses an incredible knack for blocking out distractions, staying in the present moment, and giving each point his undivided attention. This mental fortitude allows him to swiftly recover from setbacks, bouncing back after losing a set or facing adversity within a match. His dedication to his craft, coupled with an insatiable thirst for improvement, has allowed him to remain at the pinnacle of tennis for an extended period.

The 2011 US Open Final vs Nadal: In one of the most epic Grand Slam finals, Djokovic faced a two-set deficit against the formidable Nadal. Undeterred, Djokovic showcased fought back, eventually winning the match in a thrilling five-set battle, claiming his first US Open title.

The 2012 Australian Open Final vs Nadal: Djokovic and Nadal faced off once again in an enthralling Grand Slam final. Nadal seemed poised for victory, leading by a set and a break. However, Djokovic mounted a breathtaking comeback, showcasing his mental fortitude and incredible shot-making ability. He emerged triumphant after an intense five-set encounter, capturing his fifth Australian Open crown.

The 2019 Wimbledon Final vs Federer: Djokovic found himself trailing with two championship points against the legendary Federer in a gripping Wimbledon final. With the crowd firmly behind Federer, Djokovic refused to surrender and produced an extraordinary resurgence. He saved both match points and went on to claim the title in an unforgettable, gruelling five-set thriller, securing his fifth Wimbledon championship.

The 2020 Australian Open Final vs Dominic Thiem: Djokovic faced a formidable challenge from the talented Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final. Thiem displayed exceptional skills and raced to a commanding two-set lead. Djokovic, however, had other plans; he raised his level of play and staged a remarkable comeback. He won the next three sets, claiming his eighth Australian Open title in stunning fashion.

The 2021 French Open Final vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: In a thrilling clash against the rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic found himself two sets down. This was not the first time he was in such a situation. Unfazed by the deficit, Djokovic showcased his trademark resilience, launching an astonishing comeback. He displayed remarkable mental strength, rallying back to win the next three sets and clinching his second French Open title.

Djokovic ‘the rubber man’, combines exceptional speed and flexibility to gain a significant physical advantage. This allows him to prolong points and strategically wear down opponents, showcasing his prowess as a returner and defender. Push a shot to Djokovic at a corner, he gets re-energised. He is the best corner shot player in the circuit today, with his deceptively-looking-effortless baseline game. Whether adding new shots, refining his technique, or adapting to changing court conditions, Djokovic's versatility allows him to excel in any situation. This relentless pursuit of improvement has made him defy age-related expectations, kept him relevant and competitive, even as younger talents emerge.

Unbelievable resilience

Beyond his sporting achievements, Djokovic is unapologetically himself — a blend of passion, charisma, and humility. Whether he's celebrating with his trademark chest-thumping or engaging in heartfelt conversations with ball kids, Djokovic remains a beacon of authenticity amidst a world often clouded by facades.

His ability to analyse himself, without mincing words is strong. In the post-match press conference after the July 16 Wimbledon finals, Djokovic said, “In the tiebreak in the second, the backhand kind of let me down. At set point, I missed the backhand. A little bit of a bad bounce, but I should not have missed that shot. Then 6-6, another backhand from the middle of the court in the net. That’s it. The match shifted to his side and I wasn’t myself for quite some time.” His signature precise backhand is the best backhand in the men's game. But that is exactly what failed him in the Wimbledon finals.

Indomitable spirit

He remains a formidable contender and favourite for the US Open, ahead of defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic's determination is evident as he analyses the Wimbledon final to prepare for a strong charge at the final slam of the season.

Regardless of personal opinions on Djokovic, his impact on the sport and the emotions he evokes among fans are undeniable, establishing him as one of the most captivating athletes of our lifetime. As Djokovic continues to make history and inspire future generations, his legacy will forever be etched in tennis as a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Luckily, he has the hunger for more. That’s good for the tennis world.

(Srinath Sridharan is an author, policy researcher, and corporate adviser. Twitter: @ssmumbai)

