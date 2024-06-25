Nvidia’s murky AI future isn’t reflected in its price

Every now and then, a company comes along that is so dominant and is growing so quickly that it feels like the only stock anyone cares about. I’m referring, of course, to Nvidia Corp., the chip giant powering artificial intelligence. Its stock has surged 4,000 per cent over the past five years, making it one of the three most valuable businesses in the world alongside heavyweights Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc.

Nvidia deserves every bit of the attention. Its market share for AI chips is around 90 per cent. Its profit margin is 57 per cent on $80 billion in revenue, by far the highest revenue among companies with comparable profitability in the S&P 500 Index. It has also grown sales by 64 per cent a year over the past five years, the highest growth rate among S&P 500 companies.

Nvidia is clearly a great business, but is it a great investment? To answer that question, one must also consider valuation, often the flipside of profitability. Fast-growing, highly profitable businesses tend to command a premium, and Nvidia is no exception. At 76 times one-year trailing operating earnings, its valuation is more than three times that of the S&P 500 and twice as expensive as Microsoft and Apple.