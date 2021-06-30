A change in perspective can help

We are all dealing with the implications of climate change. An unexpected relentless freeze that lasted for about a week completely froze the sweet lime tree in our backyard. Not only did the fruits die a premature death but the leaves also curled into a dark brown shade and fell into the cold frost-hardened ground. The tree stood bare for several months and soon became a despondent sight. Wanting to quickly fix the situation, we began wondering if cutting it down would be an equitable option. Our neighbour told us to wait; he said that the frost does not reach the deep roots.

He philosophised that even though most of us only see the branches and fruits, it is the roots of trees that rest in infinity. If we left the tree as it is, the seasons would need to turn twice but in all probability, the second spring would uncover new hopes and retrieve the broken threads of life. New leaves he said will make the tree alive, if only we give the roots enough time to regain their strength to build a life again. We needed to distance ourselves from the situation and nature would find an answer on its own.

Time and distance can be reasonably good teachers. They provide a certain kind of perspective that is deprived to us when we are too close to a problem or too personally involved. It is hard for us then to find a solution or see light in despairing situations. We all know how it feels to be stuck in traffic, but from a vantage point; when a plane is in the air, taking off or landing, even the irksome traffic, the red and golden lights zig-zagging into darkness turn into a visually appealing sight. Nothing really changes except perhaps the perspective that comes from looking at things from a new viewpoint.

Great and experienced minds will always provide us with an objective standpoint. But when they cannot be immediately found, we need to look up, look at the sun, moon and the stars. Look at the perfectly balanced universe, look at something larger than ourselves and from that distant angle look down at our problems. I’m positive they will appear tiny or they might even disappear altogether.