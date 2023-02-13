A family is nature’s masterpiece

Family is not just a social construct; it is perhaps one of our most basic instincts. Return to times when you were particularly and exceptionally sad or happy, and you will discover that you felt compelled to share these experiences with others—not just to validate them, but also to give them meaning and purpose. That’s when family comes in.

There are times when the family ties can feel frustrating and even binding, however, without a family we are just particles of dust in the vast cosmic dark. It’s our families that make us glitter and shine.

Recently, when my husband and I celebrated our 25th anniversary, from the very onset, our family members, whether near or far, were at the forefront of the entire event. Couriering thoughtful gifts, travelling across the globe to be with us, bestowing presents, decorating the house, taking care of the logistics, coordinating the event, and managing relevant and irrelevant details were all accomplished by them with a great deal of love and swagger.

Even after the event, the extension of happiness meant reaching out to our extended family and sharing photographs and videos of the celebration. The memories we make with our family are one of the best things we’ll ever create.

Time after time, you wonder what life is all about, and at the end of the day, you realise it’s all about family. Amidst laughter and celebration, I conceded that there would be nothing to celebrate without family. By looking at people who belong to us, who love us despite our flaws, and who see more in us than we will ever realize, we come face to face with our past, present, and future.

We know that even if we have branched out differently, we’re connected by our roots, our cells, and our lives.

More often than not, all of us have taken our immediate and extended families for granted. We’ve not made enough effort to be with them, to understand their wishes, and to make

an honest attempt at staying and keeping close.

It shouldn’t take extreme happiness and abject despair to make us connect more deeply as a family. After all, a family is the very cornerstone of our own personal universe.

So, follow your basic instinct, go home, and love your family.