A meaningful life

We all begin with dreams and ambitions, but somewhere along the way, we begin to settle for less. It could be a lack of opportunity , the daunting sacrifices and compromises called for, or the limitations of the self. But life needs to be lived at all costs; every existence has a purpose and a fulfilment, and like Sysiphus did, it needs to be accepted with equanimity, with all its flaws and constraints. Living, however circumscribed, meaningful lives within the ambit and time frame granted to us is the key to satisfaction. The attainment of happiness is not in its active pursuit but in a cheerful acceptance of the demands of the situation—a life lived without fireworks or marching bands, just the quiet certainty that it is what it is.

Man’s existence takes priority over whatever he might otherwise be. We are like actors on stage with no script or prompter to whisper stage directions. We must learn how to improvise and decide for ourselves how to move on.

A good life well lived in accordance with one's beliefs, honest labour that earns one a good night's rest, and the courage to look the world in the face are in themselves rewards. "When we compare our lives, our efforts, our few achievements, and possibly many failures, with those of greater stature, we might feel despairingly insignificant and unworthy. But our work carries its own reward and justification. In comparison with the resplendent glory of the sun, the sunflower is only a flower, but it is a flower". There lies one’s identity and significance. We can take the example of any massive tree that can stand erect against the severest gale. By contrast, the slender reed also withstands gales by bending with the wind and regaining its uprightness once the gale passes.

And then the realisation that even the tallest tree does not grow to the skies. Everything reverts to the mean after a while because the stellar run cannot continue. We can't all be high achievers or action heroes, but it is given to us to be kind and generous, shed a heartfelt tear when we see sadness, express gratitude, and extend a hand when necessary. We should be able to see beauty and significance in the most mundane of human experiences, which may seem trivial and meaningless but are the very fibre of life. "There is no greater meaning in life than what we give it".