We are living in times of uncertainty now. Earlier, we had heard of people dying far away, then a few of our acquaintances passed away, and now death has come knocking at our doors. So close and so cruel. Our near and dear ones being snatched away without warning. What we possess is not ours anymore. The titles we have, the qualifications we acquire, the caste and religion we belong to, the wealth we accumulate, the dreams we aspire and the life we had imagined is all illusionary. We thought we had more time to do things and to spend time with our families. But life is so frightening and unpredictable. This uncertainty is a time for reflection and introspection. A time to make it purposeful. A purposeful life is a meaningful life.

What is a purposeful life? When we create an environment to benefit others and uplift ourselves, we are living this life with a purpose. This is possible when we decide that we need to adhere to supreme virtues and give up on all the vices.

To decide on something, we need to make the right choices. And the right choices will give the right results. Even if they do not, we can make changes by learning from our mistakes. When we were kids, our parents decided everything for us. But after a few years, we had to make choices on our own. Our choices should not be made at the cost of harming others. Rather they should be meaningful to us and to the world.

We are still reeling from the shock of a vicious pandemic and we need to take a step back and understand what is important to us. Choose to live a life of meaning and purpose. Help create good memories for the people, who you leave behind.