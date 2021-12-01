Acceptance is a virtue

Just a day before the school annual function, our King made a hasty exit from the play due to a family emergency. There was some panic but a replacement was chosen and to our surprise, this otherwise quiet child performed exceptionally well. A beautiful explanation is given in Sundarakanda in Ramayana about how some of our roles and duties are predestined.

Upon reaching Ashok Vatika, Hanuman sees Ravana approaching Sita with a huge sword intending to harm her. Hanuman thinks… ‘I must pull the sword from Ravana and kill him with it’. But Mandodari stops Ravana from getting close to Sita. This makes Hanuman guess that whilst the job of protecting Sita was his duty, lord Ram has entrusted this task to Ravana’s wife Mandodari.

Just then, Trijata, Sita’s guard, mentions about a certain monkey in her dream who is setting fire across Lanka. Hanuman recounts lord Rama never assigning or mentioning about burning anything.

Later, when soldiers captured and moved forth to kill the little monkey, Vibhishana argues that an unarmed ambassador must not be killed; an assurance to Hanuman that his protector was also assigned.

Subsequently, when Ravana announces that Hanuman shall not killed but his tail be set on fire, Hanuman connects the dots and realises that his real task was never to find out about the well-being of Sita but to set fire to Lanka for which lord himself made arrangements of ghee, oil, flame and cloth provided by Ravana himself.

Whatever happens in the world is for a reason and if certain things do not shape out as we had imagined. maybe it wasn’t meant to be that way. Never feel superior about accomplishments nor take too much regret about failures. Learn to move on. There is no reason to stress on what you cannot change. Accept life as it is.