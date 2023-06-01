Have you ever felt a tinge of regret bordering on remorse for an act that you could have done but did not? Like you are travelling in a vehicle and pass a kitten run over by a vehicle. You do not stop by to help the creature for various reasons—on most occasions, because you are diffident. Or a less serious happening, like when you see an old lady struggling with a heavy load in hot weather and you walk past, trying not to look at her? In each of these situations, you could have easily lent a hand, but you did not. You are overcome with guilt after the event. You curse your inability to do simple acts of kindness.

How does one overcome this shyness? This misplaced concern about what others will think. How does one address this because most of us are not so inhumane that we do not want to help—we are just hesitant, which is why our inaction gnaws at you later? Or the inaction stems from the fact that it just does not strike us that we can or should be helpful. Why are we hesitant to do random acts of kindness? And it is such acts done on the spur of the moment that give one the most satisfaction. Such acts of kindness are the epitome of spirituality. Kindness gives hope to those who think they are alone.

Some are born kind. They instinctively feel for the other and reach out to help. For most others, kindness is a virtue that they acknowledge but do not know how to practice.

Spirituality is the key—the realisation that there is something greater than oneself and that there is more to the world than mere material things. Spirituality, in turn, leads to empathy, which leads to sympathy. While empathy makes you feel the suffering of the other person, it is sympathy that drives you to extend a helping hand.

While religion, with its emphasis on right and wrong, rewards, and punishment, is a good steppingstone towards spirituality, it is not always so. Sometimes people fall into the trap of the rituals of religion. They tend to lose their way. Spirituality suffers. Thus, a true follower of religion will necessarily be spiritual; a spiritual person need not be religious. Which brings us back to the question: why are we so indifferent as not to extend a helping hand? Can this be taught? Should schools also focus on teaching children to be kind? But children learn from the examples we set. Should not all of us create a gentler society with our examples?