Advent of Christmas

The Advent season is the preparation time of a month, during which Catholics get ready for the celebration of Christmas. This is a period to reflect upon the past year by taking stock of our attitudes and actions along with renewing our efforts to improve; make a fresh foray into matters comprising universal love, peace, joy and hope, the crux of our beliefs!

The third Sunday of Advent called Gaudete Sunday is deemed a day to review and rejoice at the preparation thus far completed. Invariably it would coincide with creating the family crib! Within a limited space in the garden, spots were demarcated for the central stable; a construction comprising a cave with fist-size stones placed firmly yet haphazardly atop one another, then plastered over with wet mud so it would mould. The roads would be marked between fields in which ragi seeds would be sprinkled which sprouted within a week.

On the 24th, the finishing touches would be added. Lights would be fixed within the cave and within a star hanging above it, and hay would be placed on the floor beneath the statues of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. Fields would be dotted with shepherds and sheep. A well would be embedded using an old jam tin filled with water, with crossed bamboo sticks to support a vessel dangling from some twine. Roads to the cave would be paved with fine gravel, fenced by matchsticks wired together.

On Christmas eve when the family returned from midnight mass we’d assemble before the crib. Dad would place the baby Jesus statue within, while we sang carols followed by the offering of the embellished Christmas tree drawn on cardboard and decorated with outlines of stars, presents, santas, baubles etc. to be coloured each time we made a sacrifice of performed a worthy deed during Advent.

Thereafter, onto sharing a glass of wine, a piece of cake plus homemade festival specialties like kulkuls, macaroons, chaklis, til laddoos, meringues and marshmallows etc. before calling it a night which would soon herald Christmas Day Fiesta lunch comprising roast chicken and stuffing, sarpathel, sannas and plenty more! Sharing greetings, goodies with visitors and between households, inviting friends to partake in our Christmas meal was the order of the fest. Early evening, we’d gather with friends at an old age home to bring bonhomie to the residents by singing, entertaining and then treating them to a gift bag each from Santa Claus…