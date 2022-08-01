Altruism is in you. Switch it on

When Sanjeev Trehan of Ghaziabad got stuck in the traffic due to vehicular jam at a narrow underpass on NH 24 he decided to help the cops in managing the traffic flow. He enrolled as a member in citizen volunteer force formed by Ghaziabad police and started helping the duty constable in placing barricades at the underpass and ensuring the movement of vehicles in a steady queue during the peak hours. This element of pro-social behaviour performed without motive or reciprocal benefits is a fine example of altruism.

Around the world, several altruistic people, not necessarily rich, spend their time and energy to improve the lives of others. Marilyn, an elderly painter in Canada forgot the rule that forbids carrying liquids in hand luggage and was forced to leaver all her painting supplies at the security in the airport. When she returned a week later she was pleasantly surprised to get all her paints back in the baggage area. The attendant said he noticed her distress parting with her precious supplies and decided to keep them safely for her and also looked up her return date and time to meet her and handover the same. Altruistic people are just like this attendant or Trehan - kind, warm-hearted by nature, and willing to go that extra mile to be helpful.

We are indeed blessed to have mothers and teachers in our society who always give more than they take.

Altruism is not unique to human beings alone. Some animals have been observed to help others in certain situations without any benefits for them. The research journal Marine Mammal Science describes the experience of two marine ecologists in the waters of west Antarctic peninsula in January 2009. They observed that when killer whales attacked a seal, two humpback whales drove them away and saved the seal. This is

uncommon because the humpback whales do not eat seals and seals do not belong to their family. Hence the scientists surmise that the act of humpback whales is considered pure altruism and cannot be explained through the evolutionary concept.

In the words of the poet and writer David Rakoff, altruism is innate, but it's not instinctive. Everybody's wired for it, but a switch has to be flipped.