Another new day

Life, I write to you from the other side, called death. Aren't we the two sides of the same coin? Your absence is termed death, and my absence is termed life! We do co-exist like conjoined twins tied in the hips.

When I look around, people across age groups are not cognizant of my existence. They bask and celebrate each minute in your glory. I do not blame them; you are meant to be lived ‘happily-ever-after!’

I deserve some respect. Did they plan their life when they came on earth? Did they know at birth this was a journey with its own travails? They grew up and pushed me into obscurity.

Do you recognise this quandary? They enjoy or endure what you shower upon them. They are aware of me but in their daily rigmarole choose to ignore me. When the day arrives for me to embrace them, their unpreparedness lands them in a predicament — hesitation and trepidation writ large on their face.

Such is my presence, or do I call it absence, that it creates existential uncertainty. Why do they celebrate your presence and my absence but then mourn my presence and your absence? They plan throughout their life for financial well-being, mostly for the rainy day which suggests they recognise my presence.

This relegates homo sapiens with the intellect to discern into a state of flux, given their predisposition towards your presence. You treat them with disdain and differently every single day. I take pride in the way I treat them — impartially embracing them at that final moment, whether they are happy or sad or in pleasure or pain.

Aren’t you biased? You let one drive an expensive car while you make the neighbour suffer by making it a challenge to earn two square meals. I believe in inclusive thinking and embrace them, unequivocally.

Can I share a secret? The ones I embrace are happy in my warmth and travel further peacefully. Unfortunately, the kith and the kin in your kinship slip into a morose mood and sulk. But your steadfastness to gracefully step in to soothe their nerves is appreciated.

Like it is said, time is the best healer; we both are forgotten when time ticks along. It is sunrise and another new day!