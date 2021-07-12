Anxiety can't change the future

We all have experienced anxiousness in our life at one time or the other. To be anxious is quite natural when things don’t work out the way we expect. Anxiety is a thin stream of fear trickling through the mind. It is our body's natural response to stress and a feeling of fear or apprehension about what's to come. Occasional anxiety is natural and acceptable. But, when it becomes our second nature to be anxious about anything and everything, it can lead to anxiety disorder which can become chronic or severe enough to impair our daily functioning.

In this context, Lord Krishna says: "What have you lost for which you weep? What did you bring with you, which you have lost? You did not bring anything when you were born. Whatever you have taken, it is taken from here. Whatever you have given, it is given here. You came empty-handed and you will go the same way. Whatever is yours today, will be somebody else's tomorrow. And it will be some others' later. This change is the law of the universe and the theme behind my creation. Don’t be anxious and worry much in life. Just say to yourself: 'Whatever happens, happens for good'”.

God created us to live a purposeful, meaningful and contented life each day without any worries about tomorrow. If God can look after the animals and birds of this universe, will he not look after us? As said in the Holy Bible, Mathew Chapter 6: "Do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body or what you will put on? Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: They neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: They neither toil nor spin. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you, by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?"

Let us not add tomorrow’s unseen burden to the deeds of today and make it weigh more than we can bear to carry, nor try to lessen yesterday’s insoluble problems from today’s deeds. No amount of guilt can change the past. No amount of anxiety can change the future.