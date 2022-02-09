The law of nature is succinctly prophetic. As you sow, so you reap is the guiding mantra for all living beings across time and space. Even the best of talents and intentions cannot salvage a critical situation.

Parikshit, the king of Hastinapura, had insulted sage Shamik beyond imagination. He had draped a dead snake around the neck of the mediating Rishi, just because the latter had not responded to his queries. Sage Shringi, the son of the humiliated Shamik who witnessed this shameful act, cursed the king saying that he would die within a matter of seven days.

The flabbergasted king knew that the curse could never become redundant. He got a little palace built on a tall tower. He barred entry without permission even to the very elements of nature. Experts who dealt with cures for snakebites were called for in case of emergency. It was around this time a poor Brahmin called Kashyapa, came up with a potent antidote.

When he was proceeding towards the palace, he met another Brahmin. The duo got into a conversation about the imminent death of King Parikshit. Kashyapa spoke with confidence about redeeming the king from his death.

At that time the other Brahmin revealed that he was the serpent Takshaka, the death of the king. Takshaka reduced a large leafy tree to ashes to prove his powers. Kashyapa who would not be outdone by his competitor displayed his prowess by resurrecting the tree. The snake sovereign conceded to the talent of Kashyapa.

Nevertheless, he impressed upon the Brahmin, the futility of fighting fate against the curse of sage Shringi which was indisputable and legitimate. All the same, Takshaka bestowed Kashyapa with immense wealth as a token of his appreciation and asked him not to interfere in the course of infallible fate. The Brahmin who seemed to be suitably impressed returned thereby clearing the path of fate and helping the potent prophecy of the righteous to come true.

When we examine the actions of each of these characters who unconsciously contributed to the eventual righteous retribution of Shringi, it is easy to see that the seemingly unconnected actions are actually in the sequence. They also show that we must be mindful of our actions.