Avoidance of conflict

Avoiding conflicts is an important approach to adopt in the life of every human being. Such avoidance is important in all matters of humane existence. Without adopting this principle, no one can achieve anything in this world.

To properly perform our work, it is necessary for us to fully concentrate on our work. It is said, after all, that to work is to worship. We must ignore the worldly problems we face and must be fully focused and recognise that the avoidance of friction is of great importance in life.

In the second chapter of Bhagavad Geeta, it is said carrying out one’s work sincerely, to the best of one’s ability without a casual and indifferent attitude brings great benefits and protects man from immense troubles and suffering. In the present world every individual, as well as all nations, have the full freedom of action as granted by the creator himself.

Thus, everyone has the opportunity to make use of his freedom as he thinks fit and it is due to this that differences may arise between people. Of course, it is accepted that in social life, differences are bound to occur and are an inevitable feature of normal living. Everyone has a mission or a goal in life but while carrying out his goals, the first mission is to not allow differences to creep in and finally escalate into conflict.

India is a multi-racial, multi-cultural, and multi-religious country that allows everyone to follow his or her own religion peacefully without hurting the other's religious sentiments. Love is among the four attributes of God, the rest being truth, justice, and compassion. We have the Hindu faith, Muslim faith, and Christian faith and so on but we do not have Hindu love, Muslim love, Christian love, etc. Whenever differences arise choose the path of dialogue rather than the path of unilateral decisions. Prophet Muhammad(S) said those who work sincerely, honestly with love and affection and adopt soft policy and righteousness, without hurting religious sentiments of other religions, such people will get a blessing from God. Similarly, the Bible's Old Testament says whoever does their work to the best of their ability will be happy.