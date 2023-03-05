Bad things, good people

Why do bad things happen to good people? People who are morally good, follow the scriptures, pray regularly, seek God’s blessings and some worldly benefits, avoid evil in thought and action and yet are dealt a bad hand?

This question assumes particular significance in these trying times- first it was the virus which seemed to indiscriminately visit just about everybody. Or some other random unfortunate event-like the tragic accidents caused by the potholes of Bengaluru where the sheer callousness of authorities leads to gut-wrenching accidents. Yes, everybody must die, but die like this?

Rabbi Kushner attempted to answer this question in his book When Bad things Happen to Good People. Kushner argued that God exists and that He does not specifically cause suffering; that He is but merely testing man’s patience and resolve. That it is He who also gives man the courage to face the vicissitudes of life.

Our ancient texts talk of Karma – man’s current situation in life is a reaction to actions in the past life, everything being predestined. As Lord Krishna explains we have only control of our actions, not on reactions. Semitic religions with their promise of heaven, tell man that life here is transient; they emphasise the concept of faith and ultimate reward.

But do any of these explanations work for the average man who toils hard, struggles to make ends meet, seeks to give his family the very best. What he sees is the apparent injustice, inequality, suffering and evil . It would appear that ‘ bad’ people are leading lives of apparent bliss and happiness in this world. He becomes bitter and impatient . His growing sense of frustration will either turn him even more to God to seek answers and relief, or, more likely to bad deeds. Such a person could, for quick, earthly rewards resort to lies, deception, theft, robbery, dacoity and murder.

How does society handle this growing number of disillusioned people? It is essential that civil society create an environment where there are equal opportunities , where there is fairness, where hard work does not go unrewarded, where there is empathy. It is the bounden duty of the privileged few to extend a helping hand in any manner feasible. Spirituality after all is much more than meditation and prayer.

It is caring for the less fortunate and doing what you can.