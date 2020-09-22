The ruins of an ancient sanctuary at Banias in northern Israel, are remnants of an age when Pan, an ancient Greek god, was worshipped. Today, Pan is neither revered in his own country nor remembered in a land sacred to three monotheistic religions. He lives on, however, in legend and literature, and in the word that derives from his name.

From Pan we get ‘panic’, on account of the terror evoked by his unexpected appearances. Adept at playing the pipe, he also had a streak of mischief. From artistic depictions, we learn that Pan was a startling sight. That deity of shepherds and flocks had the horns and legs of a goat.

Not that it requires a freakish figure to frighten us. Panic is easily triggered, as is borne out by expressions in the English language. All too often, we ‘push the panic button’. Remember when the first lockdown was announced? Convinced that essential items would be in short supply, many of us rushed to hoard groceries. Among other things, we stocked up on soaps and sanitisers to last a lifetime. No wonder such purchasing (more like plundering) is termed ‘panic buying’!

When we feel overwhelmed by circumstances, we tend to react in a manner that is superfluous to the situation. A few months ago, I was stuck in a lift. I expected to be out in two minutes, but the 120 seconds seemed endless. I imagined I was claustrophobic and willed myself to keep calm. I reminded myself that what I was experiencing was nothing compared to what people endured when they were trapped beneath rubble after an earthquake or underground when a mine collapsed.

Logical thinking steadied my nerves, as I am sure it helps others to overcome unreasonable anxiety. Then, there is our fervent hope that a higher power is in control of events we cannot comprehend. ‘Do not be afraid,’ the Bible reassuringly reiterates. We are not promised that nothing alarming will ever befall us, but we are urged to choose faith over fear and to banish panic.