Banish the bogey

Whose mind doesn’t play tricks on them, whether they’re old or young? ‘Imagination is larger than life’ at times, seems such a true saying. Many may remember from childhood, the adult threat of the ‘Bogeyman’, who’d take us away should we get upto mischief. In today’s thinking this I guess would be classified as ‘child abuse’, but way back then, we soon came to know no such person existed, though it could’ve caused us to curb misbehavior.

Irrational issues of fear, anxiety, worry at mistakes, exam results fever, career choices or marital ones and so much else can trouble immensely, if we don’t tackle the bogey sensibly and banish it!

Health concerns can be blown out of proportion when we find something minutely wrong. Superstitions and suppositions often rule our decisions, yet in this modern mixed up world, it would be wise to not allow them a space. Often we get confused by the information available on the internet, details of remedies and possible side effects as well, that we resort to self diagnosis and treatment, instead of just visiting a doctor to sort us out. Sadly, the good old family doctor, who’d be knowledgeable in general practice of medicine as well as an expert in deciphering the mental make up of a patient, is rare in these times of super specialisation that leads one to seek advice from multiple sources. Such endeavours could end up multiplying our bogeys instead of eliminating them, with replies like, ‘nothing to worry about’ or the other extreme of conflicting diagnoses. Many times, we ourselves stir up a storm of gut reaction to letting our thoughts and conclusions run riot, due to listening to other people’s experiences that resemble our own, leading us to thoughtlessly follow their direction, their advice, whose effects are indeterminable and could be detrimental.

The ageing process creates bogeys in the mind too--fears about what the future will bring in terms of deteriorating health, mobility and its consequences, ability to live independently, or loneliness, make for tough choices and adjustments.

Throughout our lives, each day will throw up a challenge of one type of the other, which we must accept and learn to cope with. Distinguish the reality from the bogey. Deal discerningly with the former and banish the latter!