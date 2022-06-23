Be happy for others

Being happy for others is something easier said than done. Envy can overpower even the best among us. It rears its ugly head whenever we see someone else getting all the credit and accolades that we want for ourselves. One may well attribute it to human nature, but while it can be understood, it cannot be encouraged. Such feelings are not just futile and self-defeating, but dangerous as well, because they can bring about wide-spread destruction.

History and literature provide us with many examples. For instance, one of the chief causes of World War I was the envy felt by competing imperialistic powers. Because of the raw materials that Africa and Asia could provide, tensions about which country had the right to exploit these areas roused envy. The desire to be the greatest empire was one of the reasons that pushed the world into World War I, causing inestimable harm. Many literary works also show how envy can spark disaster. In the Ramayana, it was Kaikeyi’s jealousy of Rama that led to his many travails. The Mahabharata shows that it was Duryodhana’s insatiable envy of the Pandavas that made war inevitable.

However, it is not just people in high places that suffer from pangs of jealousy. Every one of us, well-known or ordinary, can fall into the ‘envy habit’. Even though it is hard to admit it, one cannot resist the temptation to be a little jealous or envious when someone one knows is experiencing joy or success. Step back though and ponder over it and you will find that the person hardest hit is the one harbouring such feelings. The individual is robbed of all joys and gets focused on his own wants and needs.

On the other hand, the person who shares in the happiness of others and wishes them well experiences happiness. The mental enthusiasm translates into peace of mind. This may sound strange but is true. If you have ever shared news of your own success and its reception, though overtly happy, was lukewarm it would have been disappointing and prevented you from sharing such news in the future.

Being happy for others is important. It fortifies your well-being, makes you a better friend and turns this world into a kinder place.