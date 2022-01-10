Be the master of your mood

Failure to achieve targeted performance, a bombed job interview, poor appraisal, a sudden severe cold attack, missing the bus/metro, accidental knife cut of fingers, power/internet disruption, never-ending arguments, repeated false promises by people and other unexpected relationship issues...

Life can sometimes suck and tend to drive us crazy. We can’t get rid of bad days and bad moments. However, we all have the ability to improve our mood, which is within us, regardless of external triggers. How to find such triggers?

Reaching out to babies and playing with them, cajoling them or simply observing them gives instant relief. Infants are always a bundle of joy. Smiling, moving legs in various ways and deep breathing are the hallmarks of babies.

If you do not have a baby in your family, no worries. Just recall your past experiences and enact those acts of toddlers and you are back in a joyful mood in no time! "Forget not so happy past and let go’ attitude in babies is the single-most remarkable quality worth emulating.

Smile, smile and smile. Smile without any reason like a child with glee in your eyes. Smiling brings us joy and keeps us in the present. Smiling helps shift the mood instantly and feel joy more often.

Listen to a happy song or watch your favourite comedy show. It’s quick; it’s easy; it’s an instant mood lifter. Hang out with a pet. Cuddling, playing, or just chilling with your favourite pet can help feel happier and less stressed.

De-clutter. Rearrange some furniture. Getting organised can help us destress instantly. Changing an environment can help us feel refreshed, enabling us to bust out of a negative mood. Keep life simple. Show compassion. Helping others is an easy way to feel joy.

Be grateful and count your blessings. Gratitude creates joy by producing a feeling of contentment. When you are content with things and people in your life, you have the opportunity to recognise the joy that is right there in front of you. Exercise, or practise yoga and meditation regularly. These are quick fixes for lightening the mood and chill out.