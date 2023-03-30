Being diamond 

Our life is an ever evolving journey of grace. However, there are points within this journey when we find ourselves questioning as to how we spend our sacred moments. Looking back, these moments stand out as turning points in our personal transformation, as if we were being coaxed to see so much more ,yet at the time, as we faced despair, fear, anger or disappointment, we may not have realized the importance of these valuable life lessons.

Transformation is an intrinsic process that needs to be understood in the right perspective. The best example to understand this beautiful process would be of coal and diamonds.

The most amazing thing about a diamond is that it is derived from coal. Although the coal and the diamond are from the same source, coal is ugly and has little value but a diamond is stunning and priceless.

What a paradox, isn’t it? Coal undergoes a lot of pressure and heat in order to become a diamond. There is a whole lot of coal in the world, but very few diamonds. Similarly, among people too, there are not many diamonds because most of them are like coal. It’s a reality that needs to be accepted because to be a real diamond, one has to go through a lot of pressure and heat. That’s why it is said that “Transformation is a natural process, but it can also be traumatic”. Hence, if we wish to transform ourselves, we should be willing to take some heat and pressure under adverse conditions and have courage to swim against the tide.

When we become a diamond, our world will be a whole lot different than when we were a piece of coal. Ask yourself, does anyone in the world put a coal around his/her neck or on a finger as an ornament? Coal is brittle and it simply breaks down when it is hit hard by someone or something. So imagine what would happen if we were like coal ? So the moral of the story is that life as a coal is not good or even satisfactory. On the other hand, when we become a diamond, we will be set in gold and placed in such a position that allows everybody to benefit from our beauty. Now! it’s our choice, whether to remain coal or be a precious diamond?