Being mindful

In everyday life, it is very important to practice mindfulness. This is imperative irrespective of the age, profession, marital status and whether one is working or a homebody.

What exactly is mindfulness? The following definition will suffice for the layman: “Mindfulness is the process of being perfectly there in one’s mind so that one can perform one’s job/work to satisfaction.” A mindful person doesn’t allow one’s mind to wander or waver. She views with concentration only what is in the front of her, and not what is to the left or right.

Is one benefitted by constantly thinking of one’s past? No, because that makes one anxious, worried or distraught. On the other hand, does it benefit one to overthink about one’s future? No, because that will make one worried and apprehensive. One’s mind should be in the present, the NOW. How true is the following quotation, “The past is history, The future is a mystery. The NOW moment is a gift which one has control over. No wonder it is called the PRESENT.”

But the person may ask, “How does one practice mindfulness in practical everyday life?” It appears to be easier said than done. The following is a simple method of practicing mindfulness. First of all, one must count the number of breaths one inhales and exhales, in a natural normal state. The number of breaths taken in and out in a minute differs from person to person but in most cases is around 22 breaths in and out. Can one afford to think back at the past breaths? No, because if one does so, then one will lose count of the number of breaths. At the same time, he obviously cannot think of the future breaths because they have not yet happened.

Doesn’t this, therefore, provide a foolproof method of staying in the present? Therefore, if one wants to practice mindfulness, one should train one’s mind to focus on one’s breath taken in and out of one’s system, and one will find that one completes the job/assignment in time. Observing breaths is the concept of meditating as per Vipassana style and is shown to produce immediate and optimal results. Why not try it today?