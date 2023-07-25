Better done than said

Here is the harsh truth. Intentions amount to nothing. Words are in themselves empty unless they are guided and followed by action. If our actions do not live up to what we have to say, then we are not saying much at all. Our thoughts and words are important but it is ultimately our actions that determine our priorities more than anything else.

Age is catching up with my parents and although they manage efficiently on their own, they do share with us the general malaise that comes with old age. My mother was concerned about her fluctuating blood pressure and we often spoke about her going to a doctor to get it looked at. She also mentioned about her Pooja room being too hot and the fact that her long prayers often rendered her sweaty and bothered.

Again we spoke about solutions or actions she could take to mitigate the problem. Often my parents spoke about little and big things and often I offered only words as solution and for solace.

My brother, on the other hand, believes in action and does things without really saying a word.

Recently while speaking to my mother I found out that he had sent an easy to use home blood pressure monitor for her. She also told me that he had couriered her a fan

that was the right fit for her Pooja room.

My mother was obviously happy that he had cared enough not only to listen, but to actually take steps and action to resolve her troubles.

There are several other things that my brother has done for my parents and for us without really talking about it. His quiet actions and meditated mannerisms speak for themselves and his love and concern touches the heart of everyone around him. When we truly care about something or someone, we’re moved to action not words.

In the rush of catching up on the demands made by life and time we often forget the essentials. These little acts of thoughtfulness reminded me, yet again, that love is a verb.

An idea or thought is only brought to light, strength and blessing by actions. We can think of many beautiful thoughts, we can utter many beautiful words, but there is nothing more beautiful than the beauty of action.