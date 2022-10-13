Bhakti as a pathway for salvation

One of the margs or pathways suggested to attain salvation is bhakti. The Bhakti Movement, started in South India in the 7th century, reached its peak in North India between 15th and 17th centuries. There are many exponents of this movement, who have left us with a legacy of devotional literary treasure in the form of poems and songs that intrigue us even today.

Meerabai was one of them. After watching a wedding procession during childhood, her repeated and persistent queries about her own groom, led her mother to point out to the idol of Lord Krishna in their house.

This changed little Meera’s life’s perspective forever and over the years, her innocent ardour soon grew into a long lasting, obsessive bond with Krishna; so much so that when she was married soon after, it caused unrest and problems in her marriage. She had no time or willingness to carry out her wifely duties, bothering her husband Bhoj Raj, the crown prince of Mewar, no end.

Widowed in her teens, she stubbornly refused to join her husband on his funeral pyre as a sati. Her ‘infidelity’ and bold, unabashed declarations of love for her lord and master irked and embarrassed her brother-in-law, the new Maharana of Mewar and he vengefully attempted to kill her on several occasions. However, her arduous devotion miraculously turned the nails to petals and poison to nectar and she continued to glorify her adulation through her bhajans, till she merged with her lord.

Streaks of poignancy are interwoven beautifully in her renditions as she sadly acknowledges the irony that her love interest, residing in the lofty skies, is beyond her reach, and she is wandering in the woods in search of a vaid (doctor) in vain; when in reality only her lord can soothe her troubled soul. The inevitable duality of prem and peeda (love and suffering) is so well brought out in her lyrics that they continue to enthral us.

Only passionate, selfless, infinite, insane and intense love like Meera’s could churn out such beautiful, lyrical, soul-stirring and heart wrenching poetry, like hers.

Total and complete surrender to, and deep faith in the lord such as hers, is exemplary. And bhakti such as Meera’s truly must lead to mukti!