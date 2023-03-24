Blessings or botherations?

It is said that regardless of how much patience we have, we would prefer to never use any. I proved that adage right as I couldn’t control my impatience when my phone calls were not received by him - he was crucial for my upcoming book release - as he is in charge of everything to do with the book publishing., I kept brooding over it - anxious about the approaching book launch Event ahead. After few hours, he called me - probably guessing my mood, he started off by saying - “I am sorry I couldn’t take your calls - morning from 7 to 10, I usually don’t as those three hours are for my father.” He didn’t sound apologetic, he sounded sincere - his words directly went to my heart - he continued “my father, an octogenarian needs me to freshen up and get dressed after which he needs my assistance to have his breakfast - and only after tucking him in the bed, my day starts for ‘my’ work.”

My respect for him went up by several notches and I teared up…he himself must be in his fifties and must be surrounded by many familial issues, yet he has set his priorities right. Silently I offered a sincere namaskarams to him in my heart. People will remember the moments you made them feel loved more than the times you said, “I love you.” I am sure that lucky father will cherish the time his son is giving him.

Our scriptures say that humans are born with unredeemable runas- debts. Pitru runa, daiva runa, rishi runa. By loving our parents and taking care of them, we may not be fully redeemed from Pitru runa, but we will be blessed here and here after. But how many children are bothered about these things when they feel aged parents are nothing but ‘botherations’...

Here is a poem (anonymous), when parents get old:

Let them grow old with the same love that they let you grow/ Let them speak and tell repeated stories with the same patience and interest that they heard yours as a child / Let them be wrong, like so many times you have been wrong / Let them live and try to make them happy the last stretch of the path they have left to go; give them your hand, just like they gave you their hand when you started your path!