Bloom where you are planted!

Writing from the experience of this adage, one can lead a life fulfilling and fruitful, using abilities and talents, even though sometimes reduced due to age or illness, but despite daily ups and downs of individual circumstances.

It’s largely up to us to ‘bloom where we are planted’. Instead of bemoaning our plight and difficulties, let’s sow a seed to assuage that of others through a friendly word, a smile, a visit to a lonely, aged friend, by offering a helping hand. Using all we’re endowed with as best as possible will transform into a harvest of blooms that flow in return; no doubt in this regard!

My newspaper vendor, a fellow septuagenarian, sat down alongside me one evening, to write out my monthly bill. "Madam, I feel very tired sometimes, and it’s so nice of you to offer me a seat, so I can also chat with you." This was mutually beneficial as we enhanced our acquaintance. It was the ‘fasting’ time before Ramzan and I enquired whether he observed the traditional fast. "No, I can’t anymore, with my indifferent health, but instead give alms to the poor in the neighbourhood towards something to refresh them during this period."

I added a little something to his outreach, as I paid my bill. He was so touched and insisted he would bring me biryani on Ramzan. He proclaimed proudly, "My wife makes the best biryani" and true to his word, he brought the biryani etc. which perfectly suited my palate! Come Christmastide I was able to present him a plum cake, regrettably though not my own creation. I queried why he still delivers newspapers in the cold each morning. "I can’t waste away my life," he replied. "This way I breathe in the early morning fresh air, am of assistance to customers, and greet awhile those I meet on my beat!"

Online outreach is my neighbour’s forte within the Senior Community where we live. A few of us identify requirements, for which she looks up the best offers online, and orders them, all without stepping out of her home due to restricted mobility. Thus, she keeps busy, mentally alert and frequently receives visitors in appreciation of her generous gesture as they collect their purchases.