Building dreams, one straw at a time

My quotidian constitutional can be quite enriching…I get to listen in to a number of sounds, and observe countless sights, which positively delight the senses. But, perhaps, none could equal that of the winsome twosome of a couple of birds on the tree, outside, calmly, and, diligently, building their nest. One straw by another they gather, flying past unfazed come rain or shine till their nest is complete.

As an aside, I must mention how I watch with equal fascination, and, admiration, the countless houses all about me, even as they epitomise the patience of every man as he puts together brick by brick building his dream home. Perhaps, Douglas H Everett puts it best, ‘There are some people who live in a dream world, and there are some who face reality; and then there are those who turn one into the other.”

How truly resound these words as I look on! Every house here is a standing testimony to the endurance and love of men and women, built as it is upon the foundation of generations maybe with every brick intertwined with qualities of humanity, love, sound values. And each seems to hold forth its unique nature uniting in turn multiple faiths be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Buddhists, who coexist in complete, and absolute harmony.

In such a blessed commune, do I inhabit, where every house reverberates with a tranquil aura. And day by day, I walk on, spellbound, watching the avian members of my hamlet, ’building dreams’ –much like their two legged compatriots, filled with absolute admiration for their rigour, and singularity. The precariously perched nests are as much a source of admiration to me as the turrets rising upwards and temple bells adorning several of the houses.

Yet, on those days when I feel crestfallen that things aren’t working my way, I step out of my home. And, there, I watch the smallest of birds, patiently, taking one twig, after another, to build its home. Then, I am gently caused to evoke within the hallways of my mind the undeniable maxim…“Rome wasn’t built in a day’’; my dreams, too, will wing their way, in good time, some day! And I wind up here remembering the quote by someone unknown, “Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.’’