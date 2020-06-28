Celebrations of life

Okinawa is a remote island south of mainland Japan, known for a high concentration of people living to be a hundred years or more. Even more remarkable is that these centenarians live not only a healthy life but also have the emotional and intellectual capacity to function independently. The experts attribute their healthy longevity to three Japanese concepts, namely, ikigai, moai and hara hachi bun.

Ikigai refers to the happiness of being busy. This self-development concept brings satisfaction, happiness and meaning to life. Finding your Ikigai brings value in living and enhances one’s sense of worth. Okinawans have less desire to retire, as they choose the work they love and keep busy with what they are good at. The Okinawan idea of exercise is making physical activity a part of everyday life.

The term moai in Japanese refers to meeting for a common purpose. The close-knit friends group serves as a support group that provides social, financial, health or spiritual interests. Originally, moais were formed to pool the resources of an entire village for projects or public works. Later on, the idea expanded to become more of a social support network, a cultural tradition for built-in companionship. Moai is formed even from a young age. A group of children would meet regularly with their moai for play, study and pool their precious resources to share. Some moais have lasted over 90 years!

The third, a Confucian concept, ‘Hara hachi bun’ is a dietary rule which encourages everyone to eat only up to 80% full. By limiting the intake to near, but not quite a saturation, fewer calories are consumed but not less than one actually needs. As our brain is about 10-20 minutes behind our stomach, when we stop eating at 80% full, we are actually full. The Okinawan diet is largely plant-based. They eat a lot of green and yellow vegetables as well as whole grains, tofu, fish and other legumes. They eat very little sugar, meat, dairy or eggs. The vegetarian diet is inherently full of antioxidants, flavonoids, fibre, nutrients and is naturally low in calories.

To sum up, find your ikigai (which gives purpose everyday), surround yourself with friends and never fill up the stomach, then life becomes a celebration every day.