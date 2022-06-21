Change, the only constant

A kind gentleman regularly relieves me of my 500-rupee notes by giving me 100s, 50s and 20s in return. Occasionally, he says regretfully, ‘Sorry, today I have no changes.’ I have yet to point out that ‘change’ not ‘changes’ is correct in this context. ‘No changes’ reminds me of matters not confined to currency.

After the disruption caused by Covid, I have come to value my ordinary, uneventful existence.

I especially enjoy my morning routine. There is something soothing about sipping coffee, reading the newspaper and checking my Whatsapp messages, before I confront the demands of the day.

I dislike variations in this predictable pattern and get irritated if my phone gives trouble or the paper is late. Such things happen rarely, but I would prefer them not to occur. While I can exercise some control over these insignificant inconveniences, I am helpless in the face of drastic disturbances.

In common with the majority of mankind, I have often made plans for the next few hours, only to learn the truth of the proverb, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ On January 2, this year, I was leaving for church when my elderly mother took ill and was rushed to hospital. She breathed her last, long before the following Sunday.

‘Change is the law of life, and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.’ Thus declared John F Kennedy in June, 1963. The dynamic young president of the US could hardly have foreseen that he hardly had a future. He was assassinated barely five months later. Still, he does seem to have been prepared for the biggest change of all. “If somebody wants to shoot me from a window with a rifle, nobody could stop it, so why worry about it?” he told his wife, shortly before the end.

His courage is commendable. No changes? Wishful thinking! As the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus reportedly said: ‘The only constant in life is change.’