Check your 'innernet' connection

Most of us are so addicted to our smartphones, tablets and laptops that if the internet connection or the Wi-Fi is down, we go crazy with anxiety and we really have no idea what we will do.

But when it comes to another connection, our innernet connection that links us to our instinct, our heart and our soul, we draw a big blank. If I were to tell people that the supplier of the innernet connection is one’s own self, they will probably think I have lost it.

All of us have that innernet connection which has so far been untapped and unused. It’s that tiny voice that constantly whispers in our hearts, ensuring that we listen to our gut and conscience, tugging us in all strange directions. So often we end up saying that we didn’t know why we did a certain thing, which ended up changing the course of our life. What we don’t know is that at that time the signals from our innernet connection were so strong that they were sending just one message, saying, “go for it,” which ended up guiding our path and our destiny.

So often we feel restless about a person only to later realize that at that time they were in trouble. This was nothing but the innernet connection absorbing the signals the person was sending out. Many times, we have these feelings that something is not right, though on the surface of it, everything seems alright. And when that same situation turns negative, we know that our restless feeling sending us doubtful signals was right. We also end up saying that we were getting the negative vibrations. It was nothing but our innernet connection sending us those signals.

We can make use of this personal WIFI (Wonderful Inner Faculty Influence) by listening to those soft but insistent voices that are universally known as our gut feeling and the voice of our soul, drowned out by the hustle bustle of life. If you were to keep a watch you would see that so often our instinct guides us, our gut feeling turns out to be true, the tug of our conscience saves us from long-term misery and the voice of our heart and soul serves us well. So fine-tune your innernet connection.