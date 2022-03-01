Choice determines your destiny

RJ Wrigley, the founder and president of Wrigley Chewing Gum, was one of the first businessmen to take full advantage of advertising.

While his competitors were spending thousands of dollars on advertising, Wrigley was spending millions. In those days it was hard to open a newspaper or drive by a billboard without seeing a promotion for Wrigley Chewing Gum. During a commercial flight to an important board meeting, a passenger interrupted Wrigley and asked, "Mr Wrigley, why do you continue to advertise your gum so widely when your company already sells more gum than all your competitors combined?"

Wrigley looked up from his paperwork, scowled at the man and replied, "I keep advertising for the same reason the pilot of this aeroplane keeps the engines running after we have already reached the altitude and in the air."

The principle is the same whether you are talking about advertising, flying a plane or growing as a person. Man is the supreme among all creations but we often restrict and limit ourselves, shut the door of opportunities and remain average. We don’t need more strength or more ability or greater opportunity. Remember, it does not matter what you have, but what matters is what you do with what you have, which takes you where you want to be.

Our lives can be either an example or a warning. Let our life be a continuous flow of learning, earning and returning. Let those who walk into our space become better individuals.

That which you focus on is what you will attract. Never settle for average but focus on abundance. Give up scarcity thinking. Embrace abundance mentally and everything will follow. There is no limit to one’s imagination. Your thoughts create your reality. After all, rain fills the size of the vessel.

You have got one chance. Excel and exceed all limitations. Don’t squander your life by giving a half-hearted performance and putting a fence around yourself.

Never forget that you are the pilot of your own destiny. The decision to keep the engines running or to stay parked on the ground is yours and yours alone. If you want to arrive at your destination, you have to keep the engines running!