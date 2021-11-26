Choosing is becoming

In common perception, choosing is understood as an act of picking one thing over another. For example, you are hungry and you have mangoes, bananas, oranges guavas…kept in front of you and you pick one of these according to your taste and need. You think you have apparently made a choice.

Spiritually, choosing goes much beyond appearance. Where there are no alternatives available in your consciousness real choosing happens there. That’s the field of values, virtues, will and humility...

Are these all not alternatives? No, these are not, as by choosing any of these, all others are also chosen automatically. Choose one and manifest it, stay awake in it through your behaviour and you find that all others also begin to manifest spontaneously.

The higher you go in consciousness, the clearer it keeps becoming that. There is indivisible oneness among all higher phenomena. You may have often heard the saying ‘all great men think alike’. It is the aforesaid singular reality beneath, which make people deduce this oneness from their independent and individual observations while they move in higher realms of rarefied thoughts. But, how to convey it through words in every situation?

Be it in spoken or written form, words as a means of communication face limitations in the field of higher consciousness.

There are limitations in conveying as well as in deciphering that which is received. Moreover, the realisation that both these limitations are not two shores of the same river of consciousness makes it more complex.

For example, it is commonly perceivable to all of us that all words have myriad meanings in different contexts. But, even in the same context, one can see one word carrying many meanings.

It is not polysemy that we are referring to here. As, polysemy, homophony and homonymy all three are qualities of the word in the horizontal spread of common consciousness.

Even what we commonly term as synonyms, if we look closely and trace their etymological roots, we find that all the names indicate a specific quality.

Meditating over it one may wonder, what is the reality of that thing, which no word is capable of conveying or receiving as it really is?

The stage at which difference and unity both cease to create a difference that is the field where real choices are made.

Brihadaranyak Upanishad’s ‘single syllable parable’ catches it well.

