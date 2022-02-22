Conflicts in spirituality

Conflicts and confusions are a fact and reality of life but they need not necessarily be a way of life. Conflicts arise largely due to differences in perceptions and views of people on a given issue. Of all conflicts, spiritual (God related) conflicts are most critical.

Some of the notable causes of conflicts are ignorance, miscommunication, misunderstanding, imbalanced material resources of living, competitiveness, perceived bias and above all a feeling of superiority belief.

Conflicts destroy inner poise and challenge one’s spiritual journey in life. They adversely affect people psychologically, socially, physically, and also spiritually. Conflicts and confusions in spirituality relate to concepts like God’s existence, form, gender and attributes. These conflicts show up within oneself, between persons and groups and between holy, artistic and literary works. As long as they persist, they cause distressing feelings and keep eroding peaceful existence. Upanishads provide plenty of explanation of the graceful conflict of thought with thought, the emergence of more satisfactory thought, and the rejection of inadequate ideas.If conflicts are neglected, they drive us to feelings of anger, hopelessness, depression, anxiety, abandonment by God, doubting the very existence of God, questioning the meaning of life, goodness and evil.

Fortunately, spiritual conflicts are easy to solve and require only certain basic elements like an open mind, objectivity, tolerance and understanding. Nevertheless, bringing in and maintaining harmony is essential for establishing healthy and happy communities. Prevention and resolution of conflicts become easy if we follow the three pillars of Vedanta and focus on Bhagawad Gita, the manual provided by God for a happy and peaceful life. These three are shravana, manana and nidhidhyasana, meaning respectively

1. Hearing/properly understanding the sacred Scriptures,

2. Contemplating/reminiscing what has been heard/learnt and

3. Prayer/Meditation with the determination to attain moksha.

An appropriate combination of these is one of the best ways to resolve conflicts in spiritual thoughts, which bother intellectuals more than the commoners. Once this is achieved, all other conflicts and confusions in life virtually vanish.