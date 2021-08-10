Conspiracy is negative activity 

Conspiracy is a secret planning for some harmful or unlawful purpose. This method has been used through out human history. Opponents of any mission always adopt one of following two methods. The first is to openly engage in hostile activities against the mission. The other one is to engage in silent and hidden planning aimed at destroying the mission. There are a number of examples of both these methods being used. Conspiracy is actually another name for cowardly opposition.

Conspiracies are always the handiwork of people who are hypo critical— that is, externally, they appear to be good and well behaving, but on the inside they harbour malice. Thus because of this inner attitude, they silently engage in negative activities. And thus such people are called conspirators, and they are very harmful to society. One who is engaged in negative activities gives the appearance of being a good person, but he quietly indulges in negative planning. One who has become an enemy and conspirator of a mission is unable to see the illogic of his stand on account of his enmity. But those who have no enimity, because of their unbiased mind, can easily see the lack of reason in the position adopted by the conspirator.

The conspirator always wants enmity with his opponent but will never succeed in his mission. The Baghavad Gita's third chapter emphasises that work must be done by keeping in mind the interests of others. The holy Quran clearly says that those who plot evil deeds shall be sternly punished and their plotting will come to nothing.

The conspirator always proclaim false sayings, he attempts to publicise these through various fraudulent claims. His aim is to belittle the truth, even by recourse to the most evil means available. The conspirator is unaware of the weakness of his planning, while other people, who are free of enmity, judge what he says on the basis of reason and logic. When they find that there is no logic in what the conspirator says, they refuse to accept it. Thus the conspiracy of the conspirator is practically rendered ineffective.