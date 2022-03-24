Cultivate tolerance

To say that we live in a world that is largely intolerant is an understatement. Open-mindedness hardly exists in our society. “My way or the high way” approach with little or no patience for a differing or contrarian viewpoint or way of doing things or choices or loyalties to a fan club or ideology one does not support or subscribe to.

The intolerance reaches such crazy levels that it escalates from a war of words to physical violence, threats and in rare instances, cold-blooded murder, which is very disturbing. Isn’t tolerance the mark of a civilized society and of balanced minds? To live, let live and co-exist in harmony with people of different races, affiliations, habits is the way we were meant to be.

To appreciate our unique identities and our collective strength when we work together is what will make the world a better place. Sounds too idealistic and yes, perhaps the reality does pose challenges in a fractured and polarized society.

Things are never perfect and while minor irritants (for example, occasional slackening or untidiness at work) can be ignored (stating expectations clearly can prevent problems before they happen) the situation becomes complex when people compromise on values and principles.

The challenges posed by holding diametrically opposite views give one a chance to attempt to understand the other side and think of and use persuasive tactics, nonviolent methods, mediators or even prayer and meditation to build bridges and find common ground. The least one can do is not harm physically, mentally and emotionally and refrain from blind intolerance.

Look at it in another way. It is often said that your enemies can teach you a lot – about yourself and force you to acquire skill sets to cope or even launch you on a spiritual journey. They were probably put there in your life for this very reason. Anyone who does not see eye to eye with you does not have to be equated to your enemy but at times, rather, unfortunately, it is a beloved family member (or someone you considered a good friend), who looks at you through this prism. Tolerance and compassion are the basic prerequisites for universal brotherhood. As Rumi says, “Listen with ears of tolerance, see through the eyes of compassion and speak with the language of love”