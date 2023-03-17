Dealing with suffering

The one thing we all dread in life is the prospect of having to face suffering in any form, whether perceived or actual, whether it is hurdles of any kind, dislocation, ill health, indisposition, life altering changes, roadblocks, or even having to deal with difficult people—you get the drift. Sometimes the suffering may actually be intolerable, but on occasion, we imbue the thought of it with more intensity than is warranted.

Suffering in life is a given. There is no escaping it. Even our gods went through suffering. Lord Rama, who was banished to the forest; Jesus, who was nailed to the cross; and Krishna, who was whisked away as soon as he was born. Our freedom fighters suffered for the sake of the country. Whistleblowers pay the price with their lives. Good souls suffer in the process of helping others in distress.

Sportsperson Arunima Sinha lay on the railway track writhing in pain till help arrived, went through major surgeries, and eventually conquered new frontiers. So, the sooner we learn to deal with suffering, the better off we will be.

Suffering steels and strengthens us emotionally and mentally, which is why some seers tell us to welcome it. What we should learn is to face suffering stoically, acquire coping strategies, cultivate faith, and never lose hope. As the Gospel of St Matthew says, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Rather than bemoaning your fate, do all that needs to be done (for example, seek the advice of the right experts), delve into the scriptures, do more than before, whether it is service or charity, and keep the faith. The Buddha reminds us that desire is a major cause of suffering and suggests that people stop craving things. There are instances where Gods and saints like Shirdi Sai Baba actually took on the sufferings of their devotees. When a blacksmith’s wife nearly endangered the life of her child, whom she held at her waist as her husband yelled for her to get something he needed, Shirdi Sai Baba put his hand into the fire he had lit and took on the trauma the child would have gone through had he fallen into the embers. While going through a difficult phase, transmute your pain and turn your focus towards achieving something nobler and greater. Perhaps that is the reason you are putting yourself through suffering.