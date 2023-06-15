Dealing with unethical people  

Not everyone we deal with in life is an angel. People come in all shapes and sizes and when professionals are unethical, unprofessional --demanding money at random, not delivering on promises and not being accountable. In short, holding you to ransom when you have placed your trust in them. It is frustrating

and worrying.

So, what can one do? First off, one should be slow to place one’s trust. Doing enough homework and due diligence beforehand is an absolute prerequisite. Sometimes, going by someone else’s feedback also can prove costly. Therefore, the importance of making your own judgments cannot be over emphasised enough. Say a prayer before you entrust the job and even while the work is on.

During the course of the assignment, if things go wrong, it is one’s bounden duty to stand up for what is right. There is no need to be afraid of taking this courageous step. Speak up firmly and civilly without getting into an altercation. Meditate and visualize what you are going to say ahead of time and stay calm even when provoked. One has to be true to one’s conscience and one’s values. If the other person thinks that you can be taken for a ride, the sooner you correct that impression the

better. Else, the damage will be difficult to undo.

Seek divine intervention when a crisis arises and ask the Supreme to protect you in ways only He can by showing you a different path, directing you to a more reliable professional or easing the person out of the assignment. Sincere prayers are answered in myriads of ways.

Take the hurdles encountered in the relationship as a good learning for life. Do not bemoan your fate. Thinking ahead of what can be done to rectify the situation is a better option.

As the scriptures tell us, no one comes into our life by accident. It is either to clear our clouded vision, or give us some life lessons or if you look at it philosophically it is the hand of karma at work. King Dasharath had to suffer the pain of parting from his son, Lord Rama, because on one of his hunting expeditions he accidentally killed a young boy whom he mistook for a deer and was cursed by his parents.

Being mindful, aware and spiritually connected can help you cut your losses and emerge as a person of substance.