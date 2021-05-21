Dejection unlocks paths to spirituality

The prevailing globally anxious and uncertain, sad and scary pandemic atmosphere seems to have dumped all of us into a state of dejection, depression, discouragement and despondency. But a thorough introspection into the precursors and antecedents that preceded this event reveals that it need not be so and we can all jump the dump like a phoenix. The present gloomy atmosphere has some silver linings too, which manifest for those who can think positively and view things with hope, confidence and faith. Because god is omnipotent and in charge of everything that goes on in the world, this pandemic also must be part of his divine plan. However grave the night is, it must yield to the dawn. God is benevolent and loving and whatever is happening must be for the ultimate benefit of humanity.

The current mood of despondency meshes well with that of Arjuna in the battlefield of Mahabharat, viscerally equated. He also was reluctant to fight, but circumstances compelled him to participate; he also felt helpless and wanted to flee from the scene of conflict; he also visualised the doomsday of total destruction of his kith and kin, near and dear ones. But, the divine plan activated itself to shake him up from his delusion and wake him up to the reality of who he essentially was, what was his role in the then prevailing situation and how god was acting through him to destroy evil in the world and pave the way for spiritual upliftment of humanity. Similar is the current gloomy situation.

Many positives are surfacing during this frightening atmosphere. Firstly, a sense of universal brotherhood and cooperation is initiated, as demonstrated by the sharing of knowledge, technology and resources amongst all the countries, despite their conflicting and diverse ideologies and material advancements, to fight and evict the pandemic leading humanity to safety, security and well-being. Secondly, many have realised the futility of wealth and power. They are being humbled to embrace simplicity – no rave parties, no luxurious tours and travels, no grandiose hobbies, no display of wealth and so on. Thirdly, man has realised that in the eyes of god all are one – Covid respects no status, no wealth disparity, no religion, no demographics or any such differentials. Lastly, people are looking beyond the earthly pleasures and into the realm of spirituality to realise how helpless man is in front of all intelligent and powerful divine plans.