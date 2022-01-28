Developing a good self-image

‘As a man thinketh in his heart so is he’ says a proverb, which means ‘what you think is what you are’.

‘What you see is what you get,’ is another popular phrase. This is apt for individuals who know who they are and know what they are doing.

In the light of these stories, one can conclude that he has to evaluate himself for what he is today and what could be the next day. It should be getting good out of the bad. If you are honest in your approach, you need not be frustrated about others’ views towards you.

Self-evaluation is the best thing. You think that you are ‘bald and beautiful’. You have to live as you are, and not for others. One could be authentic about him/herself. The presentation should be pleasing and self-assuring rather than negative or monotonous. Do not belittle yourself.

We should not lower our self-image by putting ourselves down. A child, when grown without proper encouragement, develops a negative image of himself. Your attire should add to your positive image. As a saying in Kannada goes, ‘eating is for oneself and dressing is for others to see’. One cannot go in a full suit to a temple or to a swimming pool. Apt dressing puts a person in high esteem.

Attitude is another asset or hindrance to a good self-image. ‘I cannot do’ attitude readily brand a person as a man of negative attitude. Experts assert that the subconscious mind or the heart completely controls our deeds and actions. ‘Success is imminent for the person who says ‘I can do it’ and then he will have no afterthoughts of doubt.

A person with a good self-image is a hard worker. He goes the extra mile to ensure complete satisfaction in the work he has performed. Tough times will come but keep your goal in view. There is another saying in Kannada which says ‘Eesa beku, iddu jaisa beku’.

No matter what your occupation, your status in society or your personal ambitions a good self-image will keep you going when circumstances say “STOP”.