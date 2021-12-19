Developing an adaptable will

Where there is a will there is a way. We’ve heard the line hurled at us when we lacked the will to make a new beginning or reach a difficult destination. We’ve often been accused of being fickle-minded and in need of a strong will to accomplish our goals.

It is believed that a will as sturdy as iron is all that it takes to begin and complete any formidable task. There is however a flip side to this sort of a dogged determination to go after something in our dynamic and ever-changing life situations.

Reality changes; new conditions kick in; fresh facts emerge and unforeseen circumstances arise. In such situations, the intelligent choice is to adjust our will to the changed situations.

Not being able to adapt and blindly cling to the iron will could bring negative returns rather than desirable ones. To simply go after what we want or want we are accustomed to without taking cognisance of the changes emerging around us is tantamount to being like robots programmed to execute various tasks.

This is precisely what happened to us when Covid-19 struck the world. We were so set in our ways. We had to live in a certain way and had to perform certain activities no matter what. As a result scores and scores of us could not adapt ourselves to the new demands of a pandemic affected the world.

We just could not stay indoors. We refused to postpone travel. We brushed aside the idea of worship from our homes. Many irresponsibly exposed themselves and contributed to the spread of the contagion.

The point, therefore, is not to have an iron will, but an adaptable will. Contrary to common belief, it is not weak to change and adapt. Flexibility and the willingness to alter perceptions, ideas, impulses, judgements and decisions for the right causes are traits of strength.

As Marcus Aurelius, the Roman philosopher wrote, “Remember that to change your mind and to follow someone’s correction are consistent with a free will. For the action is yours alone — to fulfil its purpose, in keeping with your impulse and judgement and yes, with your intelligence.” Fela Bank-Olemoh asserts this truth as he wrote, “Life is in seasons. Whatever season you find yourself, learn to adapt.”