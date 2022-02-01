Digging out dormant qualities

During our stay in Chennai, among our friends was this person, with a calm demeanour, captivating countenance and a chirpy disposition. Whenever any of us were assailed by any mental anguish, we’d call on her, to have all our depression instantly assuaged, and all agonies allayed, by talking to her.

This also led her to dig into her own dormant qualities and channel them in the right direction. She went ahead to sharpen her rare counselling ability, by acquiring the related degree through distance education. Today, she is a successful professional.

Well, our dormant qualities could be anything — a skill, talent, intellect, or even the ‘goodness quotient’. Here, I’m reminded of an impressive tale, wherein Lord Yama, the God of Death, dispatches two of his dutiful men behind the soul of a person, who’d have just then bid a final adieu to his terrestrial existence. On getting the soul, Lord Yama is unable to decide whether the soul should head towards heaven or hell, as the person is neither of a nefarious mind, with spiteful qualities, nor of noble mind and sterling qualities.

Incidentally, he is born into a wealthy family. And, being born to an immensely good-hearted couple, he also inherits that inherent goodness from them.

Now, having that stark goodness, sunk ‘dormant’ in him, he could have used his surplus resources, in spreading surfeit happiness among several around. But he chose all his goodness to go down the drain. So he goes to hell.

Same in the case of the human intellect, too. At times, we see many folks, with magnificent degrees, from prestigious educational institutes, who wouldn’t be as successful as those with lesser qualifications. This is because they wouldn’t have exploited and made optimal use of their intellect. Indeed, it does call for huge investment in terms of intense time, energy and efforts.

But before that, it is imperative to recognise one’s innate abilities/capabilities, after which one needs to mine, tap and channelise them in the right direction, to scale the zenith of success. Because buried dormant talents are as good as dead assets.