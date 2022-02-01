Diversity and conformity

All indigenous traditions empower diversity. And, the diversity with which indigenous ways of living stay empowered, emanates from the inherent oneness, which is essential and integral to life per se, not optional. The pagans/ indigenous people observed since the very beginning of the religions that the religions cannot comprehend reality.

Conformation propagated by religions or belief systems is not the same as the inherent original oneness or singularity which sustains all life. That’s why uniformity imposed and propagated by humans could never touch the hearts of people.

The incapacity to comprehend the difference that exists between the inherent unity and the imposed one stays as a universal incapacity in the world view of religions from their very inception. And, amid all forms of modernity and tall claims of fairness, justice, equality and charity, this incapacity stays as an invisible elephant in the room among the secular narratives and discourses.

A few thousand years ago when some of us organised ourselves into religions or belief systems. Before that, diversity was accepted as the most natural expression of life. Common human observation is that everyone who exists, adds something unique to the tapestry of life and makes life more beautiful and interesting to oneself as well as to others.

That’s the evidence of the inherent beauty of diversity latent in Nature, which comes to fruition through creative expression. The incapacity to appreciate cultural diversity has got a lot to do with the belief system. Belief or conformity is like a software operating system, in which even a minutest variation ‘becomes’ bug and scuttles the smooth functioning of the whole system.

Singularity is at the root of diversity/life, that is how diversity is synonymous with the expression of life. Like mono-cropping in agriculture is harmful to the soil that nourishes all crops, artificially imposed uniformity is harmful to the inherent diversity. Diversity and indigenousness are akin to two ends of an eternal stream of infinite consciousness. Therefore, looking from this end, we may say that diversity empowers all indigenous traditions.