Divinise your work

Marianne Williamson, an American author and spiritual leader, wrote: “One of the most positive transitions you can make is from viewing your work as a job to viewing it as a calling.”

My conversation with a cab driver: “I don’t see a God’s idol in your car normally present in cabs; do you believe in God, and when do you offer your prayers?” Traffic snarls had rendered our vehicle stationary, but not this driver’s overpouring emotions!

Rhetoric and visibly upset, he ranted: “Sir, look at the menace of driving all day on these pot-holed roads with erratic drivers who create roadblocks, political rallies that make senseless progress, worsened by unrealistic expectations from customers who blindly trust technology which underwhelms the realistic experience! Do I even have time to think about God?”

“Stressed for time” — indeed a ubiquitous response from all professionals. From the vendors to shopkeepers, grandparents to small children, managers to employees, home-dwellers to mendicants, all are drowned in daily rigmarole and feel inundated with life experiences. It left me brooding to right this state of mind!

In Bhagwad Gita, Krishna suggests to Arjuna that he offer every act of even mundane nature to the Supreme. To lapse into a ‘surrender’ mode prepares one’s mind to understand that everything in one’s life is predestined to happen in a particular manner. When the most happening act of inhalation-exhalation is not in our control, it should dawn on one that ‘purusha prayatna (human effort)’ must be entrenched in a complete offering to the Lord without expectations as his calling.

“Ishwararpana buddhi” in everything that we do offers comfort that my burden is now for the Supreme to take care of, hopefully bearing fruits. This state of mind helps to firmly establish that I am but a player in his hands, and he shall take care of me. It helps tear out the ego from our thinking and align our basic intent when new thoughts are generated. The driver woke me up from my reverie with a profound remark, “Sir, you made me think too! I have to see God in all my daily activities, even more so when I am driving an entire day.”

Apt to the quote, isn’t that “Divinise your work” with total surrender to him with utmost tolerance and acceptance towards everything in his creation?!