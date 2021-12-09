Do all the good you can 

Ever so often these days, when I come across some people, I cannot help wondering – just how much bad karma will they accumulate by cheating, shortchanging, harming, and betraying? Do they ever pause to stop and think of what the consequences of their actions might be? Or do they think that they are so clever that they will never get found out or that they are so powerful that no one can touch them, God included?

The Supreme or Higher power does not exist in their scheme of things. I am sure we have all had grandmothers who said “Back in those days it was said you will pay back in the next incarnation but in kali yuga you will pay for it in this lifetime itself”. We are lucky to have heard these pithy reminders in the course of our daily life because it is like a gentle reminder to apply the brakes when we are mindlessly going astray.

Life is a golden opportunity given to us to gain the right knowledge, follow the right conduct, do good and make a difference. Whether it is timely lending of a hand or pointing someone to the right source or by being present and participating and sharing in a person’s joys and sorrows, we can better the lives of others by such simple acts of kindness. When "good" people go through a bad phase and there is no respite, they usually wonder about the probable payback for sins committed in a previous birth.

Bhagavan Mahavira was once given the severest punishment by a shepherd who was hunting for the animals left in the former’s care. Mahavira was deep in meditation and didn’t respond to the anxious queries.

Driven to frustration, the shepherd asked, "Of what use are those ears if you cannot hear me?" He physically plugged Mahavira’s ears from end to end with a poisonous root.

Bhagavan Mahavira stoically accepted this. Later a skilled physician removed the root with great difficulty. Mahavira told his worried disciples that this was a punishment for him for pouring molten lead into the ears of a guard long years ago. So, karma does not even spare divine souls.

By constantly doing good in this life one can actually erase some of the bad karma from a previous birth. Else the accounts have to be squared.

