In the second chapter of the Bhagavad Geetha, in the well known ‘Karma Yoga’ portion, Lord Krishna expounds on the importance of doing one’s duty in life. Maintaining mental equipoise in the face of life’s inescapable dualities like happiness and sorrow, loss and gain and so on and carrying out one’s work sincerely, to the best of one’s ability, without a casual and indifferent attitude brings great benefits and protects man from immense troubles and suffering.

Such an approach makes the mind one-pointed and serene. At this stage, Lord Krishna makes a very important observation. Man is always engaged in doing some act and, save for a few, every act is carried out keeping in mind the benefit.

Whether it is the performance of some rituals or any other-worldly activity, it is personal gain that is the driver. It may be asked whether it is wrong to expect any benefits from one’s actions. The Lord provides the answer. “When you perform your duty, invariably your mind is always seeking the gains and benefits from carrying it out. The mind, instead of concentrating on executing the work efficiently and sincerely, gets distracted by the mirage of the beckoning scenario of rewards.

Desire gets the upper hand, morphing into greed most of the time. Mind, already a ‘fickle monkey’ is teased further, making it even more unstable. Instead of attaining freedom from troubles and a poised mind, a man ends up with an even more disturbed mind, vulnerable to still more disturbances and unsteadiness. One pointedness of mind is lost, leading to imperfections and inefficiency in work, thus causing further trouble.

What was sought in the beginning- mental peace is not attained. Whatever little there was earlier is also lost. An unsteady mind can never be calm. Such a mind cannot be thorough and efficient in the performance of work”.

The crux of the Lord’s exhortation is that doing one’s work always only with an eye on the final gains is not conducive for either worldly progress or for mental peace. As ordinary mortals, we may not be able to work with absolutely no desire for rewards. But pragmatism tempered with the aforementioned Lord’s advise, with a sane and balanced approach would perhaps be proper.