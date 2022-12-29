Don't bite more than you can chew

Sometimes, we commit ourselves to impractical or undoable projects by overestimating our abilities. Our values or bravado prevent us from acknowledging our limitations and we burn or fingers or much more at the end of the deal.

Kalidasa has captured this situation , ever so beautifully in his Kumara Sambhavam.

Indra the lord of gods wanted to hasten the union of Shiva and Parvathi to serve his purpose. Therefore he summoned Manmatha. He flattered the God of Love by offering a seat beside himself. He praised his skills of Madana who could instil Hellenic love into hearts of all living beings.

Now, Manmatha was elated to be acknowledged by the lord of gods and treated ceremoniously. He eagerly offered his services in various areas and listed out a set of deeds he could accomplish for his master. Indra listened carefully till the point where Manmatha said that his floral arrows had the power to strike love even in the heart of Shiva who had complete control over himself.

Almost immediately Indra said that his job was half done. When the enthusiastic minion was briefed about his assignment, his heart sank. His sense of duty and daring did not allow him to take back his words. He knew that his life was at stake. Nevertheless, he did not express his feelings. He proceeded to the site where Shiva stayed accompanied by his dear wife Rathi and his best friend Vasantha. Though his companions were aware of his anxiety, they did their best to keep him cheerful and focussed.

Manmatha, waited nervously for an opportune moment to shoot the arrow of love when Parvathi and Shiva were facing each other. Just when he was poised to release the arrow, Shiva glanced at him and opened his third eye and reduced him to ashes.

Manmatha, plunged headlong into the abyss of death because he dared not to face the truth about the precincts of his ability. He hoped against hope that he would be successful in this dangerous mission. He was spurred by his instinct to maintain his pseudo prestige which cost him his life. However Manmatha was restored to life by Shiva once he married Parvathi, but we may not be so fortunate. Hence we must think twice before biting off more than we can chew!