When my nephew was abroad last week, his bag with his passport went missing. The local authorities seemed disinclined to exert themselves, but there was a notable exception. A young policeman made the effort to track the lost luggage and trace its owner.

In times to come, my nephew may or may not remember those who were indifferent, but the person who came to his rescue is sure to shine in his recollection. We can all recall incidents when we were helped in ways that turned problematic situations around.

Of the many that have eased my path through the decades, an occurrence early this year comes to mind. Leaving my mother’s hospital bedside, I went home to get some sleep. Soon after, I heard that my mother was sinking. I shall always be grateful to the doctor who informed me of the fact. Instead of merely giving instructions to the night-duty nurse to keep his patient comfortable until the end, he took the trouble to make the call and give me the news.

I rushed back, and was able to be with my mother as she slipped away. An individual who helps someone when support is desperately needed may seem insignificant when compared with those whose words and deeds affect the destinies of nations. The beneficiaries of timely intervention, however, understand its value and can never forget significant, life-changing moments.

Remember the starfish story? An elderly gentleman asked a boy why he was throwing starfish into the sea. The latter replied that they had been washed ashore and would perish if left on the beach. “There must be thousands of starfish,” said the man. “What difference can you make?” Tossing another starfish into the sea, the boy replied, “I certainly made a difference to that starfish.”

We cannot possibly impact the innumerable people we encounter, but let us attempt to assist whomever we can. Easily followed is the small and simple policy: each one, reach one!