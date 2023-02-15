Eat right for a healthy mind and body

All of us eat food primarily in order to derive energy. However, it would be surprising to know that of all the species, man is the only living being who finds raw food found in its natural state unpalatable. As compared to animals, who eat things as they are, man boils, fries, melts, mixes, and adopts various methods of cooking in order to satisfy the cravings of the tongue, the eye, and the nose. As a consequence, the food or nutritional value of these articles is either reduced or destroyed.

The Bhagavad Gita says that foods cooked more than three hours prior to consumption, foods that are tasteless, stale, putrid, decomposing, and unclean, should be avoided by those who seek excellent physical and mental health.

Most of us are not aware of the fact that the mind, not just the body, is made out of the subtle essence of food. So primarily, it is the intention with which the food is procured, cooked, or served that matters the most.

Non-vegetarian food, for instance, is not fit for human consumption not just for physical or environmental reasons but basically because it is procured using inhuman, violent means, making it a complete “no-no” for good health.

We must also understand that the quality of thoughts that originate in the mind while food is being consumed drastically affects its quality.

A very visible example of this is the prasad given in temples, which is prepared in the memory of the Almighty, loaded with good intentions, and consumed as pure food by devotees.

Similarly, home-cooked food that contains a mother’s love and concern for her family is far more nutritious and fulfilling than food that is commercially produced or sold in restaurants with the aim of earning money.

Remember, food can always be made nutritious with the power of positive thought.

And so, if the quality of thoughts—the subtle food of the mind—that’s consumed or created by a person each second is not elevated despite the intake of pure food, it would not be possible to bring out a strong, morally upright character. Therefore, just as the food for the body must be pure, the food for the mind must also

be pure and elevated for a truly healthy being.