Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebration of a social festival

Eid-ul-Fitr literally means a festival of breaking the fast. It is being celebrated on April 22 in our country. Like other festivals, this is a symbol of an important article of faith in the form of a social practise. Muslims fast for the whole month of Ramzan. The Holy Quran says (2-183): “Believers! Fasting is enjoined upon you, as it was enjoined upon those before you, that you become God-fearing.”

This fasting is not simply giving up food but also symbolising abstention from all kinds of practices that are unlawful in Islam. The Eid sermon asks believers to lead the remaining 11 months of the year in obedience to the Almighty. Eid also has a special connotation. Though it may be a Muslim festival, Muslims, like other communities, live in communities, in a society, and in a neighbourhood.

Therefore, on this day, Muslims offer a congregational prayer and exchange greetings not only with their community members but also with their non-Muslim neighbours and with their colleagues at work or in business. And also invite them for a feast of special spreads dominated by traditional sweets. It is this aspect of Eid that has led to the practice of Eid Milan, which involves inviting non-Muslims to join. In this sense, what begins as a Muslim tradition turns into a social festival of harmony.

Eid actually spreads peace and harmony among countrymen. If Eid is observed in its true spirit, it will energise the whole community, bringing people of all faiths together in harmony and gratitude. Eid-ul-Fitr therefore truly means Eid-ul-Insan, or a festival of humankind. In the whole month of Ramzan, man develops spirituality, which gives him the opportunity to break the shackles of fear and devote his entire life to seeing the exclusive pleasure of Almighty.

During the whole month before Eid, Zakat (the poor man’s due) is collected, and the collected fund is used to help the poor and needy buy essentials for Eid celebrations. Eid-ul-Fitr, therefore, truly means the festival of humankind. India has been a country that has accepted all faiths and cultural diversity. Let the people of each religion celebrate festivals according to their rituals with joy in true spirit.