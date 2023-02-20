Lao Tzu, a master of Taoism, is credited with the saying that when enough is enough, there will always be enough. What is enough is invariably a matter of personal choice and judgement. An ancient Indian folktale captures the dilemma of such choices in a way that finds resonance even today.

Four young scholars set out to seek their fortune in the world. They meet a sage, who gives them each a stout staff and tells them that wherever the staff falls, there will be a treasure. The staff would direct them where to go. He also cautions them about the perils of the journey.

Upbeat that their search has been made easy, they thank the sage and walk on cheerfully. After a short distance of relatively effortless walking, one staff member falls. They dig with excitement and strike a haul of rich copper. One scholar decides to take as much as he can and call it a day. The other three have the same option but decide to move on. There could be treasures more precious than copper.

The journey now becomes more difficult. Soon another staff drops. This time, they find silver. Overjoyed, a second scholar decides to take it and return. The other two decide to move on. The staff is now leading them into very difficult terrain. They are beginning to feel the exhaustion. The third staff falls, and they are most relieved. This time it is gold. What could be more valuable than gold, thinks the third scholar, as he thanks his lucky stars and returns with the treasure. He tries to convince his friend to do the same, but the fourth scholar does not want to give up. Driven by curiosity and perhaps the desire to be the best, he moves on.

Braving very harsh conditions, he prays that the staff will fall. When the staff does fall and he starts to dig, he sees a man with a wheel spinning on his head. The man is swathed in sweat and blood and is in great agony. The scholar begins to ask him a question when the wheel comes flying and settles on his head. The man relieved of his terrible burden answers his unasked question: As long as the wheel spins on the head, one is immortal, though that immortality is only to bear never-ending pain.

Enough is the point at which one is willing to let go. When nothing is enough, there is only agony.